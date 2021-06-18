Voth (nose) was activated from the 10-day injured list Friday, Matt Weyrich of NBC Sports Washington reports.
The right-hander underwent surgery after suffering a broken nose on a hit by pitch June 6, and he'll rejoin the Nationals after spending little more than the 10-day minimum on the shelf. Voth has a 2.73 ERA, 1.08 WHIP and 29:10 K:BB across 29.2 innings and should work out of the bullpen, though he could be in the mix for spot starts depending how long Max Scherzer (groin) and Stephen Strasburg (neck) are sidelined.
