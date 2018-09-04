Nationals' Austin Voth: Back in majors
Voth was recalled from Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
The 26-year-old righty made his big-league debut earlier this season in a July 14 spot start but has not pitched again in the big leagues since then. Voth posted a 4.37 ERA, 3.89 FIP, 1.27 WHIP and 117:40 K:BB in 125.2 innings at Triple-A. There doesn't appear to be an obvious opening in the big-league rotation, so Voth will likely spend the bulk of September working as a long reliever.
