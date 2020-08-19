Voth didn't factor into the decision in Tuesday's 8-5 win over Atlanta, coughing up five runs on nine hits and three walks over four innings. He struck out three.

The right-hander checked out of the game down 5-2 and on the hook for his third loss of the year, but the Nats' offense rallied for four runs in the top of the fifth and finished the night with 17 hits. Voth has had one good start and three shaky ones so far, resulting in a 5.00 ERA, 1.44 WHIP and mediocre 12:6 K:BB through 18 innings, but a lack of alternatives probably keeps his rotation spot secure. He'll next take the mound Sunday, at home against the Marlins.