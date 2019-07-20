Nationals' Austin Voth: Battling shoulder soreness
Voth is dealing with shoulder soreness and may not be able to make his scheduled start Sunday in Atlanta, Jamal Collier of MLB.com reports.
Voth owns a 4.35 ERA in four starts for the Nationals this season. If he's unable to take the mound, Joe Ross is the primary candidate to take his place.
