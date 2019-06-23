Voth was recalled from Double-A Harrisburg to start Sunday's game versus the Braves.

Voth will step in the fill the gap left in the starting rotation after two postponements and a doubleheader created the need for an additional starter. The 26-year-old has a 4.40 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 68:15 K:BB at Triple-A Fresno this season and seems likely to head back to the minors after the outing.

