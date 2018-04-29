Nationals' Austin Voth: Called up to big leagues
Voth was promoted to the big-league roster Sunday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Voth has excelled in four starts at Triple-A Syracuse, owning a 0.96 ERA and 0.71 WHIP across 18.2 innings. He figures to give the Nationals extra support out of the bullpen as he looks to make his first big-league appearance.
More News
-
Nationals' Austin Voth: Sent back to minors•
-
Nationals' Austin Voth: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Austin Voth: Credits 2016 success to improved changeup•
-
Nationals' Austin Voth: Tosses scoreless inning Sunday•
-
Nationals' Austin Voth: Added to 40-man roster•
-
Nationals' Austin Voth: Will not start for the Nationals Tuesday•
-
Fantasy baseball: Bench Benintendi
Advanced computer model that has out-performed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Top 10 sleeper hitters for Week 6
While the sleeper hitters are comprised of one-and-dones most weeks, Scott White thinks most...
-
Two-start pitcher rankings for Week 6
Some of the best pitchers in baseball are in line for two starts in Fantasy Week 6 (April 30-May...
-
Deep league waiver wire
Heath Cummings looks at five players you should add in deeper leagues
-
Prospects: Calhoun, Adames closing in
A recent wave of call-ups makes for a new cast of characters in this week's Prospects Report....
-
Podcast: Struggling starting pitchers
Is it time to start worrying about some struggling starting pitchers, and is Clayton Kershaw...