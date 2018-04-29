Voth was promoted to the big-league roster Sunday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Voth has excelled in four starts at Triple-A Syracuse, owning a 0.96 ERA and 0.71 WHIP across 18.2 innings. He figures to give the Nationals extra support out of the bullpen as he looks to make his first big-league appearance.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories