Voth was scratched from an upcoming start at Triple-A Fresno, potentially in preparation for a spot start with the Nationals on Wednesday against the Phillies or Saturday against the Braves, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

A rainout Monday has shaken up the Nationals' plans for the week, potentially to Voth's benefit. The 26-year-old posted a 6.57 ERA in 12.1 innings for the Nationals this season and has an unimpressive 4.40 ERA in 12 starts for Fresno this year.