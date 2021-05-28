Voth (1-0) picked up the win in a 5-3 victory over the Reds, a game suspended by rain and completed Thursday afternoon. He gave up two hits over two scoreless innings while striking out one.

Joe Ross got the start Wednesday night and blanked the Reds over four innings, and Voth picked up where Ross left off when the game was resumed Thursday afternoon. The 28-year-old hasn't gotten a chance to start yet this season but has been solid in long relief, posting a 2.28 ERA, 1.18 WHIP and 24:9 K:BB over 16 appearances and 23.2 innings.