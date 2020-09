Voth allowed one run on four hits and three walks over five innings during Wednesday's extra-inning win over the Rays. He had six strikeouts and didn't factor in the decision.

The right-hander surrendered a run during the first inning but blanked Tampa Bay over the next four frames. Voth has a 7.17 ERA, 1.65 WHIP and 33:17 K:BB through 37.2 innings and lines up to pitch against the Phillies on Monday.