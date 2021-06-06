Voth has been diagnosed with a broken nose after being hit in the face by a pitch and forced to exit his Sunday start against the Phillies, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Voth was tabbed to make a spot start with Stephen Strasburg landing on the injured list with a neck injury. The right-hander was removed in the third inning after a Vince Velasquez fastball hit him in the face during his at-bat. Manager Davey Martinez said that Voth will stay in Philadelphia on Sunday night to get his nose reset. It's unclear how the nose issue will affect his availability going forward and whether or not he'll require an IL stint.