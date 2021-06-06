Manager Dave Martinez said Voth will start Sunday's game against the Phillies, which the Nationals will treat as a bullpen day, Jessica Camerato of MLB.com reports.

After the Nationals elected to send Erick Fedde (COVID-19 injured list) out for a minor-league rehab start Saturday, Voth became the logical choice to pick up a spot start in place of Stephen Strasburg (neck), who was moved back to the IL a few days ago. After Strasburg recorded just four outs in his start June 1 before exiting with the neck strain, Voth stepped in to cover a season-high three innings of long relief. The Nationals apparently don't plan to stretch Voth out much further than that for Sunday's start, as Martinez said the right-hander will likely cover 2-to-3 innings before giving way to the bullpen, according to Maria Torres of The Athletic.