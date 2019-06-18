Nationals' Austin Voth: Expected to start Wednesday
Voth is expected to start one half of Wednesday's doubleheader against the Phillies, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
A rainout Monday required the Nationals to call on a spot starter at some point this week, and that's expected to happen Wednesday. It's not clear which game Voth is expected to start. The Nationals may be hesitant to commit to a plan at this point, as Tuesday's game has already been delayed and could be at risk of a rainout as well, which may change the team's plans still further.
