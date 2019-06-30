Voth allowed three runs on six hits with two walks and three strikeouts across 4.1 innings during a no-decision against the Tigers on Saturday.

The Nationals gave their spot starter a three-run lead in the fourth, but it was gone by the end of the fifth when Voth departed. He wasn't as sharp in this outing, and the Nationals have lost both of his starts, but Voth owns a 4.35 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 10 strikeouts in 10.1 innings across two major league appearances. He probably pitched well enough to earn another major league start. If that's true, Voth will pitch again Friday at home against the Royals.