Voth allowed two runs on four hits while striking out seven across six innings Sunday against the Braves. He didn't factor into the decision.

Voth served up a pair of solo homers to Josh Donaldson and Ronald Acuna, but otherwise the right-hander was dialed in during his 2019 big-league debut. He fired 57 of his 83 pitches for strikes and averaged 93.9 mph with his fastball, a step up from the 91.3-mph average during his time with the Nationals in 2018. Voth is expected to head to the minors despite the solid outing, though he'll remain an option to rejoin the big-league rotation should another opening arise.