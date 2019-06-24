Nationals' Austin Voth: Fans seven in quality outing
Voth allowed two runs on four hits while striking out seven across six innings Sunday against the Braves. He didn't factor into the decision.
Voth served up a pair of solo homers to Josh Donaldson and Ronald Acuna, but otherwise the right-hander was dialed in during his 2019 big-league debut. He fired 57 of his 83 pitches for strikes and averaged 93.9 mph with his fastball, a step up from the 91.3-mph average during his time with the Nationals in 2018. Voth is expected to head to the minors despite the solid outing, though he'll remain an option to rejoin the big-league rotation should another opening arise.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Preview: 10 waiver priorities
Looking for an edge in Week 14 and beyond? Check out the top 10 players to prioritize on waivers,...
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...
-
Week 14 Preview: Two-Start Pitchers
The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Bullpen Report: Iglesias or Lorenzen?
The Reds have thrown everybody for a loop with their recent bullpen usage, and Luke Jackson...