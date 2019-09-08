Nationals' Austin Voth: Fans six in loss
Voth (1-1) took the loss Saturday, giving up two runs on three hits and two walks over four innings while striking out six as the Nationals fell 5-4 to Atlanta.
The right-hander was fairly effective despite a limited pitch count, tossing 47 of 75 pitches for strikes, but Voth served up solo homers to Ozzie Albies and Josh Donaldson to exit the game in a 2-0 hole, and Washington could never quite close the gap. It's not clear if he'll remain in the rotation after this, but if he does, Voth would next take the mound Sept. 14 in a rematch with Atlanta back at Nationals Park.
