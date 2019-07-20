Voth is scheduled to make his next start Sunday against the Braves.

Voth was recalled from the minors when a fifth member of the rotation was needed Tuesday in Baltimore and turned in his second quality start in four turns with the big club this season. The solid performance will earn him his second start of the week after the Nationals determined that Max Scherzer (shoulder) wouldn't be ready to rejoin the rotation during the team's series in Atlanta. Even if Scherzer makes it back from the injured list next week, Voth could stay with the big club as the No. 5 starter over Erick Fedde, with the performance of both pitchers likely to be the main determinant in which of the two sticks around when the Nats are at full strength.