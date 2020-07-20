Voth tossed four scoreless innings in Saturday's exhibition game against the Phillies. He allowed two hits and no walks while striking out five.

Voth continues to impress while competing with Erick Fedde for the No. 5 starter job ahead of the regular season. Fedde also fired four scoreless innings in an intrasquad matchup Wednesday, but it's encouraging to see Voth perform so well in an exhibition. Manager Dave Martinez was impressed with Voth's performance. "He threw the ball really well," Martinez said. "He threw some crisp changeups. I know he's been working on it. It was really nice." Whichever pitcher doesn't win the starting job is still expected to begin the season in the bullpen, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.