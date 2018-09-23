Nationals' Austin Voth: Leads combined one-hitter in first win
Voth (1-1) threw five shutout innings to earn his first major-league win Saturday, allowing one hit and two walks while striking out five in the Nationals' 6-0 victory over the Mets.
Making a spot start, Voth registered just 73 pitches (49 strikes) but hushed the Mets, with his main batted-ball blemish coming in the fourth inning on a Michael Conforto single. Tanner Roark's return from a paternity absence will shift Voth back to relief work, though, for the final week of the Nationals' season.
