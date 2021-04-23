Voth has a 1.93 ERA, 1.50 WHIP and 4:3 K:BB through 4.2 innings over four appearances to begin the season.

The right-hander has gotten anywhere from two outs to six outs in his appearances, none of which have come in high-leverage situations, and he has yet to record a hold, save or decision of any kind. Voth doesn't appear to be an option for spot starts either, giving him few paths to fantasy value.