Nationals' Austin Voth: Makes NLDS roster
Voth is on the roster for the National League Division Series against the Dodgers.
Voth will be available out of the Nationals' bullpen, which expanded to seven pitchers for the NLDS. The 27-year-old carries a 3.30 ERA with a 1.05 WHIP in nine appearances (eight starts) in 2019.
