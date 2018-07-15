Voth (0-1) took the loss Saturday, coughing up seven runs on nine hits and three walks over 4.1 innings while striking out three as the Nationals fell 7-4 to the Mets.

Making his first career big-league start, the right-hander coughed up a three-spot in the second inning and got tagged with four more runs in the fifth before getting the hook. Voth will likely head back to Triple-A Syracuse after this performance, and with Stephen Strasburg (shoulder) expected back right after the All-Star break, it could be a while before Voth gets another shot in the majors.