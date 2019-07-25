Nationals' Austin Voth: MRI reveals tendinitis
An MRI revealed Voth is dealing with tendinitis in his shoulder, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Voth will remain shut down from throwing for the time being, and manager Dave Martinez relayed that the team will be "very careful" with the 27-year-old righty, suggesting a return could be a ways away.
More News
-
Nationals' Austin Voth: Headed for further evaluation•
-
Nationals' Austin Voth: To throw Monday•
-
Nationals' Austin Voth: Placed on injured list•
-
Nationals' Austin Voth: Scratched from Sunday's start•
-
Nationals' Austin Voth: Battling shoulder soreness•
-
Nationals' Austin Voth: Gets second start of week•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Prospects: Will we see Gavin Lux?
Gavin Lux is demolishing Triple-A, but do the Dodgers have room for him? Scott White shares...
-
Wednesday Waiver Wire: Go streak
Heath Cummings says this is the time of year for riding hot streaks.
-
H2H Trade Chart (top 200)
What's a proper valuation for DJ LeMahieu, really? Scott White changes his tune in the latest...
-
Are Wojciechowski, Urquidy legit?
Asher Wojciechowski and Jose Urquidy were unlikely pitching successes this weekend, but Scott...
-
Mailbag: Sell Josh Bell, buy Yarbrough?
From a struggling Josh Bell and Austin Riley to a streaking Sonny Gray and Jose Ramirez to...
-
Waiver Wire: Catching Rays
Heath Cummings has five under-owned players you need to add for the stretch run.