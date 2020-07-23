Voth was named the Nationals' fifth starter Thursday, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.
Voth was competing for a spot in the rotation during camp, and manager Dave Martinez said Thursday that Voth will "definitely" begin the season as the fifth starter, with Erick Fedde coming out of the bullpen. Voth made nine appearances (eight starts) with the Nationals last season, posting a 3.30 ERA and 1.05 WHIP over 43.2 innings.
