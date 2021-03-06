Voth would be an option for the final spot if the Nationals open the season with a six-man rotation, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

The right-hander is currently battling Joe Ross and Erick Fedde for the No. 5 job, but with Jon Lester (thyroid surgery) now questionable for Opening Day another spot could open up, and given the overall state of the team's veteran and injury-prone top of the rotation, all three could wind up getting turns in the early part of the season. The Nats also only have two scheduled off days over the first three weeks, giving them extra incentive to take it easy on the likes of Max Scherzer and Stephen Strasburg. Voth made 11 starts in 2020, but his 6.34 ERA and 1.51 WHIP over 49.2 innings limit him to being a deep-league streaming option at best even if he does break camp in the rotation.