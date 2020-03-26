Nationals' Austin Voth: No. 5 starter job still open
Voth remains in the mix to win the No. 5 starter role when the regular season finally begins.
The right-hander put together a strong spring (1.29 ERA, 1.00 WHIP, 6:1 K:BB in seven innings) before MLB was put on pause, but neither Joe Ross (2.45 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 3:4 K:BB in 7.1 IP) nor Erick Fedde (2.45 ERA, 1.23 WHIP, 7:4 K:BB in 7.1 IP) had taken themselves out of the running for the job either. Ross was considered the favorite coming into camp due to having more big-league experience, but Voth was arguably the most impressive of the trio. If the regular-season schedule ends up featuring fewer off days and more doubleheaders, however, all three pitchers could end up seeing significant workloads for the Nats, either in the rotation or in long relief.
