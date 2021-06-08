The Nationals placed Voth (nose) on the 10-day injured list Tuesday, Dan Kolko of MASN Sports reports.
Voth suffered a fractured nose when he was hit in the face by a fastball Sunday. It's unclear whether this will be a minimum stay on the IL or he'll require a longer absence as his nose heals. Ryne Harper was recalled Tuesday to fill Voth's roster spot.
