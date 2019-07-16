Voth was recalled by the Nationals head of his scheduled start Tuesday in Baltimore.

Voth owns a 5.52 ERA in three starts for the Nationals this season, though his 16:5 K:BB is somewhat promising. The 27-year-old may be pitching for the chance to stick in the Nationals' rotation for at least a few more starts. Spencer Kieboom was optioned to Double-A Harrisburg in a corresponding move.