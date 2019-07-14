Voth will be recalled from Double-A Harrisburg to start Tuesday at Baltimore, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Voth will return to the majors this week as expected to make his fourth start of the season. The Nationals have yet to decide their rotation plans beyond Tuesday, but a good outing from Voth could help earn him another look since the team doesn't have another scheduled off day until August 1. The 27-year-old has a 5.52 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 16:5 K:BB through his first three starts this season.