Voth was removed in the top of the third inning of Sunday's game against the Phillies after he was hit in the face by a Vince Velasquez pitch during an at-bat, Maria Torres of The Athletic reports.

Summoned from the bullpen to make a spot start in place of Stephen Strasburg (neck), Voth cruised struck out two over a perfect two innings and appeared poised to come back out for a third frame. He ultimately didn't get the opportunity after taking a 90 mile-per-hour Velasquez offering to the front of his helmet, with the ball then deflecting off the left side of his face. While sporting a bloody nose, Voth was able to walk off the field under his own power, but he'll likely be subject to X-rays and concussion tests before the Nationals provide an updated diagnosis of his injury.