Nationals' Austin Voth: Returning to start Sunday
Voth will be recalled from Triple-A Fresno to start Sunday's game against the Braves, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.
Voth joined the Nationals for Wednesday's doubleheader but did not pitch, though he'll make his season debut in the majors Sunday. The 26-year-old has a 4.40 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 68:15 K:BB through 61.1 innings at Triple-A and will likely be headed back to the minors after the outing.
More News
-
Nationals' Austin Voth: Returns to minors•
-
Nationals' Austin Voth: Up as 26th man•
-
Nationals' Austin Voth: Expected to start Wednesday•
-
Nationals' Austin Voth: Candidate for spot start•
-
Nationals' Austin Voth: Sent back to minors•
-
Nationals' Austin Voth: Leads combined one-hitter in first win•
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...
-
Week 14 Preview: Two-Start Pitchers
The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Baseball rankings
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Bullpen Report: Iglesias or Lorenzen?
The Reds have thrown everybody for a loop with their recent bullpen usage, and Luke Jackson...
-
Waivers: Alzolay, Gallen make case
On a day of mostly bad pitching, the newcomers stood out, according to Scott White.