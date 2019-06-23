Voth will be recalled from Triple-A Fresno to start Sunday's game against the Braves, Sam Fortier of The Washington Post reports.

Voth joined the Nationals for Wednesday's doubleheader but did not pitch, though he'll make his season debut in the majors Sunday. The 26-year-old has a 4.40 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 68:15 K:BB through 61.1 innings at Triple-A and will likely be headed back to the minors after the outing.