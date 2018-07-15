The Nationals optioned Voth to Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

The demotion comes as little surprise after Voth was torched for seven runs on nine hits and three walks while lasting 4.1 innings in his spot start Saturday against the Mets, which was also his MLB debut. The Nationals currently have only four healthy rotation members, but Stephen Strasburg (shoulder) looks in line to return from the disabled list after the All-Star break, likely closing Voth's path to rejoin the big club in the immediate future.

