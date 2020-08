Voth (0-4) took the loss to Boston on Sunday, allowing five runs on six hits an a walk across two innings pitched. He struck out three.

Voth has now allowed 19 runs in just 13.2 innings pitched in his last four starts. No announcement has been made on whether or not the right-hander will stay in the rotation going forward, but it would come as no surprise if Washington decides to look elsewhere for innings. If Voth manages to make another start, it will likely come Friday in Atlanta.