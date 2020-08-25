Voth (0-3) took the loss after allowing six runs on six hits and three walks while striking out three over 3.2 innings Monday against the Marlins.

Voth made it through the first two innings unscathed before the Marlins jumped on him for one run in the third, followed by five runs in the fourth. He would exit the contest with a 6-0 deficit, setting him up for his third loss of the campaign. When asked after the contest if the Nationals would consider changing up the starting rotation, manager Dave Martinez stated "I'm not going to jump to conclusions tonight," Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports, so while Voth's spot in the rotation appears to be safe at the moment, it's certainly a possibility that he could be moved to the bullpen or even sent down if he continues to struggle.