Nationals' Austin Voth: Scratched from Sunday's start
Voth will not be able to make his start Sunday due to shoulder soreness, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Voth was set to take the rotation spot of Max Scherzer, who is also battling a shoulder injury. However, he won't be able to take the mound due to the soreness he's experiencing. Instead, Joe Ross will draw the start against Atlanta.
