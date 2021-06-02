Voth (2-0) picked up the win in Tuesday's 11-6 victory over Atlanta, giving up two runs on one hit and one walk over three innings of relief. He struck out three.

After Stephen Strasburg (neck) lasted only 1.1 innings before being forced from the game, Voth was called in and pitched well until serving up a two-run shot to Ronald Acuna in the fifth. If Strasburg once again misses time, Erick Fedde (COVID-19) would be the likely replacement in the rotation, with Voth remaining in his long relief role -- especially considering he's got a 5.25 ERA and has been tagged for five homers over his last 12 innings.