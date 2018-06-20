Nationals' Austin Voth: Sent back to minors
The Nationals optioned Voth to Triple-A Syracuse on Tuesday.
Voth served as the Nationals' 26th man Monday, when the club resumed a suspended game and made up a postponed game against the Yankees. The right-hander went unused in both contests and is still awaiting his MLB debut, despite having been called up to Washington on two occasions this season. Voth has posted a 4.37 ERA and 59:19 K:BB in 55.2 innings for Syracuse this season.
