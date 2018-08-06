Nationals' Austin Voth: Sent back to minors
The Nationals optioned Voth to Triple-A Syracuse on Sunday.
Voth served as the Nationals' 26th man during the second half of their doubleheader with the Reds on Saturday, but wasn't summoned from the bullpen for the contest. He'll head back to Syracuse and should slot into the club's rotation immediately.
