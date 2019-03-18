Nationals' Austin Voth: Sent back to minors
Voth was optioned to Triple-A on Monday, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.
Voth posted a 4.15 ERA and 12:5 K:BB through 8.2 innings this spring, but it wasn't enough to secure a spot on Washington's Opening Day roster. The right-hander figures to shuttle between the majors and minors again in 2019, as he did last season.
