Voth was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.

Voth stood little chance of cracking the Opening Day roster given the multitude of big-league ready starters already in camp, so he'll head back to the minors for more seasoning. The 25-year-old struggled mightily last season, producing a 6.38 ERA and a 1.80 WHIP in 13 starts for Syracuse. He'll need to show vast improvement if he wants to be promoted in the event of an injury at the major-league level.