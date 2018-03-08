Nationals' Austin Voth: Sent back to minors
Voth was optioned to Triple-A Syracuse on Thursday, Chelsea Janes of The Washington Post reports.
Voth stood little chance of cracking the Opening Day roster given the multitude of big-league ready starters already in camp, so he'll head back to the minors for more seasoning. The 25-year-old struggled mightily last season, producing a 6.38 ERA and a 1.80 WHIP in 13 starts for Syracuse. He'll need to show vast improvement if he wants to be promoted in the event of an injury at the major-league level.
More News
-
Nationals' Austin Voth: Optioned to Triple-A•
-
Nationals' Austin Voth: Credits 2016 success to improved changeup•
-
Nationals' Austin Voth: Tosses scoreless inning Sunday•
-
Nationals' Austin Voth: Added to 40-man roster•
-
Nationals' Austin Voth: Will not start for the Nationals Tuesday•
-
Nationals' Austin Voth: Could make major league debut Tuesday•
-
2018 Fantasy baseball rankings: Best 3B
Our advanced model simulated the MLB season 10,000 times and came up with surprising resul...
-
Scott White's Tout Wars team
Our Scott White had a plan going into his second ever Tout Wars draft, and he abandoned it...
-
Berrios is not worth the hype
Jose Berrios can still become a pitcher to help anchor Fantasy rotations, but Chris Towers...
-
Rankings debate: Our outliers?
We all have players we simply don't like as much as the rest of the Fantasy universe. Chris...
-
Podcast: How to draft starting pitchers
The landscape has changed as starting pitchers no longer provide the innings we once expected....
-
Spring Takes: Health concerns mounting
Most spring training injuries don't matter to Fantasy Baseball owners, but a few are sounding...