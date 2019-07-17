Nationals' Austin Voth: Settles down for quality start
Voth (1-0) earned the win Tuesday at Baltimore after giving up one run on four hits over six innings. He struck out four, walked one and hit a pair of batters.
Voth was in trouble early after loading the bases in the first inning and giving up a solo homer in the second, but he quickly settled in to deliver six strong innings. The Nationals don't have a scheduled off day until August 1, so the right-hander may have earned himself another turn through the rotation with Tuesday's performance, which would likely come Monday versus the Rockies.
