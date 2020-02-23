Voth struck out two and hit a batter without allowing a hit across two scoreless innings Sunday against the Astros, Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports reports.

Voth entered spring training in competition for the fifth starter's role and made a strong case with his first outing. He needed only 21 pitches to take care of business Sunday, while facing the likes of Yordan Alvarez, Kyle Tucker and Aledmys Diaz. Joe Ross and Erik Fedde are Voth's main competition for a spot in the rotation.