Voth will get a spot start Saturday in Atlanta, Jesse Dougherty of The Washington Post reports.

Joe Ross (forearm soreness) was originally scheduled to make that start. Voth logged 2.1 scoreless innings on Sept. 2 and manager Dave Martinez says he will be capable of throwing five innings or 75-80 pitches in this spot start. If Ross is unable to return to the rotation next week, Erick Fedde could also be an option to step into the rotation.

