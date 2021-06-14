Voth (nose) played catch on the field Sunday prior to the Nationals' 5-0 win over the Giants, Mark Zuckerman of MASNSports.com reports.

According to MLB.com, Voth has seen a dramatic reduction in the swelling around his fractured nose and left eye one week after being struck in the face by a pitch. Voth, who underwent surgery to reset his nose, is now beginning to ramp up again and could be ready to throw off a mound within the next few days. The 28-year-old should have a good chance to return from the injured list before the end of the month.