Voth will remain in the Nationals' rotation for at least one more turn after the team optioned fifth starter Erick Fedde to Triple-A Fresno on Monday, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.

Due to a doubleheader with the Phillies last week, the Nationals required a temporary sixth starter, with Voth getting the nod for Sunday's series finale versus the Braves. The right-hander aced his 2019 debut with the big club, limiting a tough offense to just two runs on four hits and no walks over six innings while striking out seven. With Fedde posting a 5.72 xFIP while allowing a .270 average to opponents across six starts this season, the Nationals will see if Voth can provide an upgrade at the back end of the rotation. As Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports notes, Voth sported a fastball that consistently hit the 95-to-96 mile-per-hour range Sunday, with that velocity representing a fairly sizable increase from his average heater during his limited action with Washington in 2018 (91.4 mph, per Brooks Baseball). Voth might make for an intriguing streaming option in his next turn Saturday in Detroit.