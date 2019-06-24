Nationals' Austin Voth: Sticking in rotation
Voth will remain in the Nationals' rotation for at least one more turn after the team optioned fifth starter Erick Fedde to Triple-A Fresno on Monday, Byron Kerr of MASN Sports reports.
Due to a doubleheader with the Phillies last week, the Nationals required a temporary sixth starter, with Voth getting the nod for Sunday's series finale versus the Braves. The right-hander aced his 2019 debut with the big club, limiting a tough offense to just two runs on four hits and no walks over six innings while striking out seven. With Fedde posting a 5.72 xFIP while allowing a .270 average to opponents across six starts this season, the Nationals will see if Voth can provide an upgrade at the back end of the rotation. As Mark Zuckerman of MASN Sports notes, Voth sported a fastball that consistently hit the 95-to-96 mile-per-hour range Sunday, with that velocity representing a fairly sizable increase from his average heater during his limited action with Washington in 2018 (91.4 mph, per Brooks Baseball). Voth might make for an intriguing streaming option in his next turn Saturday in Detroit.
More News
Fantasy Baseball Today Newsletter
You're destined to gain an edge over your friends with advice from the award-winning FBT crew.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
-
Week 14 Preview: 10 waiver priorities
Looking for an edge in Week 14 and beyond? Check out the top 10 players to prioritize on waivers,...
-
Week 14 Preview: Top 10 Sleeper Hitters
With a series in London and a series in Colorado, Week 14 is fit for some interesting lineup...
-
Week 14 Preview: Two-Start Pitchers
The list of two-start pitchers for Week 14 is on the shorter side. Scott White looks to a boring...
-
Week 14 Fantasy Baseball rankings, sims
Advanced computer model that has outperformed experts tells you who to sit and start
-
Fantasy Baseball rankings, trade values
SportsLine's trade chart and evaluator grades every Fantasy baseball deal
-
Bullpen Report: Iglesias or Lorenzen?
The Reds have thrown everybody for a loop with their recent bullpen usage, and Luke Jackson...