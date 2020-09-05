Voth (0-5) took the loss in the first game of Friday's doubleheader against Atlanta, coughing up five runs on seven hits -- including three home runs -- and two walks over 4.2 innings. He struck out five.

Ronald Acuna took him deep twice and Dansby Swanson once, and Voth has now served up 10 homers in only 28.1 innings this season. His 8.26 ERA and 1.80 WHIP are just as awful, but the Nats don't have any better rotation options right now unless they decide to start the service-time clocks on top prospects like Jackson Rutledge and Cade Cavalli. Voth's next outing is scheduled for Thursday, at home in a rematch against Atlanta.