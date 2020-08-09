Voth didn't factor into the decision during Saturday's 5-3 loss to the Orioles, scattering two hits and a walk over five scoreless innings while striking out five.

The O's didn't even get a runner into scoring position off Voth until the fifth inning, and the right-hander was in line for his first win of the season until the bullpen melted down in the eighth. Voth now sports a 1.80 ERA and 7:1 K:BB through 10 innings, and he'll look to get into the win column in his next outing, a road clash with the Mets on Thursday.