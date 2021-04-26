Voth gave up one hit and struck out four over three scoreless innings of relief in Sunday's loss to the Mets.

The Nats were already down 4-0 when Voth entered the game with a runner on base and nobody out in the fifth inning, but the right-hander turned in his best outing of the season to prevent things from getting worse. Voth has a 2.08 ERA and 10:4 K:BB through 8.2 innings, but as long as he's working low-leverage situations in long relief, his fantasy value will be minimal.