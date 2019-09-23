Nationals' Austin Voth: Strong start spoiled by bullpen
Voth allowed one run on three hits with three walks and three strikeouts across five innings during a no-decision against the Marlins on Sunday.
Voth allowed a triple to Magneuris Sierra to open up the bottom half of the first inning and later allowed him to score but was able to settle down and blank the Marlins through the remainder of his start. He would've been in line for the win had Hunter Strickland and Wander Suero been able to hold Marlins off from making a comeback in the seventh inning. Voth has given up more than three runs in just one of his eight starts and now owns a 3.35 ERA with a 42:16 K:BB across 42.2 innings this season. The 27-year-old right-hander is expected to make his final start of the regular season Friday against the Indians.
