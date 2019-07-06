Voth allowed four runs on five hits with three walks and six strikeouts across 4.1 innings during a no-decision against the Royals on Friday.

When the 27-year-old left during the fifth, the Nationals trailed 4-1, but they crawled back in the last few innings to force extras and get Voth off the hook. It's still a small sample size, but in three of his four starts this season, he's failed to complete five innings, and overall in his last two appearances, he's nearly allowed a run per frame. Voth still doesn't own a decision, but he does possess a 5.52 ERA, 1.36 WHIP and 16 strikeouts in 14.2 innings in 2019.