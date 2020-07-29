Voth (0-1) took the loss Tuesday against the Blue Jays after allowing three runs (two earned) on four hits while striking out two over five innings.

The 28-year-old earned the fifth spot in the Nats' starting rotation and had a respectable first start of the season, despite allowing two homers. Voth previously lined up for a two-start week with Sunday's game in Miami, but those games have been postponed given the COVID-19 outbreak among the Marlins' players and staff. Voth likely won't be taking the mound again until next week with Washington potentially having this weekend off.